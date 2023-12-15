First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 2,399 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in VMware were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 52,579 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 101,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.11.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

