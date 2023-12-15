First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 722 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $208.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

