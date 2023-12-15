First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$10.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.42. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The company has a market cap of C$7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.4614695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

