First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

