First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.28

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVYGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 780548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,026,000 after acquiring an additional 266,091 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,008,000 after acquiring an additional 187,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

