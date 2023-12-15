First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.28

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 780548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
