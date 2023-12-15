First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,884.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 64,760.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1323 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

