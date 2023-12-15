FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FirstCash by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth $126,740,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,446,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $3,803,114.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,778,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,006,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $3,803,114.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,778,882 shares in the company, valued at $681,006,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $110.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.74. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

