FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Gap Down to $23.24

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $22.62. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 1,223 shares changing hands.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQDF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,018,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,445,000 after buying an additional 452,115 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

