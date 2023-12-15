FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Gap Down to $23.24

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDFGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $22.62. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 1,223 shares.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Comerica Bank bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 74.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 73,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Articles

