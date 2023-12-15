Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,928,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,383,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

