Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Fortinet stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

