Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.03.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Up 3.1 %

FTNT opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.