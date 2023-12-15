Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTRE. Barclays upgraded Fortrea from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortrea from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

