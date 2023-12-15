Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 29,693 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 217.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 307,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 94.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period.

Shares of ARDC opened at $13.42 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

