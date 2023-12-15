Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,023 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $32,698,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $33,041,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

