Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,619 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.