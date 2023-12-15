Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

