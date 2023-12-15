Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VHT opened at $248.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $252.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

