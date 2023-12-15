Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $276.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.67. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

