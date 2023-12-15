Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.