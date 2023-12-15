Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,861 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after acquiring an additional 591,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 278,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

