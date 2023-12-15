Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 584 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $322.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

