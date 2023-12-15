Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

GMAY opened at $32.70 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.