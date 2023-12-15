Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of MicroStrategy worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $1,570,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 115.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $10,397,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $582.37 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $599.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.48 and its 200-day moving average is $391.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.