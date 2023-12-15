Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $24.68. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 38,138 shares traded.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $564.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,813 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

