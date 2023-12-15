Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $24.68. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 38,138 shares trading hands.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $564.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.