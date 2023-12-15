Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,106,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,470,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 319,216 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 160,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $264.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Street Properties

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,061.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,101,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,141,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,061.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

