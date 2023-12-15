Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down to $41.97

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.97, but opened at $40.95. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 4,062,326 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

