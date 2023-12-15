Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $21.33

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.33, but opened at $20.81. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 148,540 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 27.7% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

