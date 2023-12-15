Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $21.33

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.33, but opened at $20.81. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 148,540 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FMS. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,824,421,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

