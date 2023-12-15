Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.13

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 572564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $153,227.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $281,307.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,690.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,208 shares of company stock valued at $853,037. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 49.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 413,115 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 9.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

