FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.93

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.93 and last traded at $63.71, with a volume of 20255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

FRP Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $598.00 million, a P/E ratio of 116.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $31,127.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,353.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 949 shares of company stock worth $54,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FRP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FRP by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FRP by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FRP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

