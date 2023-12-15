FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Issued By William Blair

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $757.00.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

GMAB opened at $31.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.