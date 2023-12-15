Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Purchases A$130,083.28 in Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLNGet Free Report) insider Juan Pablo de la Vega acquired 249,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$130,083.28 ($85,581.11).

Galan Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

See Also

