Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.31.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

