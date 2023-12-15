Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter. Gannett had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,304,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,641,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 60,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,304,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,689.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 200,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,278.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gannett by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

See Also

