Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, reports. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $16.47 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.