General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.13. The stock had a trading volume of 287,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.32.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

