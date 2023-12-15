General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.27. 324,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.32.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

