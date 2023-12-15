General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $122.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,295. The firm has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

