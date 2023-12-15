General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $144.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

General Electric stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Electric by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

