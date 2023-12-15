General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $66.45 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

