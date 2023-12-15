Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.12

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 47683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $774.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Activity at Genie Energy

In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $57,953.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,636 shares of company stock valued at $994,195. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genie Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 450.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

