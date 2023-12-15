Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 4.6% Higher

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.66. 930,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,516,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2,189.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 1,439,184 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 116.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 83.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Genius Sports by 687.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 86,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Genius Sports by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

