German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 68,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 70,477 shares.The stock last traded at $33.90 and had previously closed at $33.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,475,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $105,612.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 459,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,446,482.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,816 shares of company stock valued at $827,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

