Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Getaround Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of GETR opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. Getaround has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Get Getaround alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getaround

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETR. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Getaround in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Getaround in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getaround in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getaround in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Getaround in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company offers Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace connects guests who want instant access to cars nearby 24/7 for a variety of use cases. It rents convertibles, minivan, luxury, cargo van, SUV/jeep, coupe/sedan, pickup truck, and hatchback/wagon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.