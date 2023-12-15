Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Getaround Price Performance

Getaround stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Getaround has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Get Getaround alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Getaround during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Getaround in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getaround in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in Getaround in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Getaround in the second quarter valued at about $182,000.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company offers Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace connects guests who want instant access to cars nearby 24/7 for a variety of use cases. It rents convertibles, minivan, luxury, cargo van, SUV/jeep, coupe/sedan, pickup truck, and hatchback/wagon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.