GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) vs. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of GH Research shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GH Research alerts:

Risk and Volatility

GH Research has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GH Research and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GH Research currently has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 593.97%. Given GH Research’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GH Research is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GH Research and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.79) -7.42 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $42.01 million 0.59 -$5.57 million ($0.17) -10.18

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than GH Research. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GH Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GH Research and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -17.21% -16.75% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -6.17% 8.68% 3.49%

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats GH Research on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate, which are in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections. It also develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. In addition, the company is developing ifetroban, a product candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, systemic sclerosis, and duchenne muscular dystrophy; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome and portal hypertension. Further, it develops a clinical program for the use of ifetroban to treat progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases; and a product candidate for cholesterol reducing agent to use in the hospital setting. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.