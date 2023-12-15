Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.7 %

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 8.12%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

