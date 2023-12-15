Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.91.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
